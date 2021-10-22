Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 9,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 903.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

