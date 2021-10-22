Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $763,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rambus were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $22.68 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

