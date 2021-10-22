Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,877 shares of company stock worth $5,581,050. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

