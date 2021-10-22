Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

VCISY opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

