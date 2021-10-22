VIDY Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $1.81 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00104584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00197963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010361 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

