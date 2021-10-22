Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of VSCO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

