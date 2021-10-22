Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. Vicor has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,368,800. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

