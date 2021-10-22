Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.
Shares of VICR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. Vicor has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,368,800. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.