Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cowen

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.