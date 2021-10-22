Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $325.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $210,874,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

