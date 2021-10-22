Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Down 6.4%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.98. 19,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,018,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

