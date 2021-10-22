Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Down 6.4%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.98. 19,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,018,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
