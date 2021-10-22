Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.83

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 49190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

