Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000.

BND stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,013. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

