Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lifted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

