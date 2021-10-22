Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 3,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,975. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

