Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

