Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

