Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 181,399 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $349,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $309.03 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average is $263.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

