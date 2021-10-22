VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 171,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,603,862 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $43.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after buying an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.