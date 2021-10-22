VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.25

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.25 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

