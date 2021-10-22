VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.25

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.25 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.