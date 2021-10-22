Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,519,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $242.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

