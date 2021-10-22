Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,684 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

SLB traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 257,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,542,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

