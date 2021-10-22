V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 139,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,994. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

