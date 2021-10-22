Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $30.38

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.38, but opened at $31.38. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 16,850 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

