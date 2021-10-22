Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.53 million to $67.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

UVSP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

