UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 12-Month High at $434.36

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $434.36 and last traded at $432.80, with a volume of 17798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $424.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $417.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.