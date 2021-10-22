United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.06

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.06 and last traded at $368.16, with a volume of 8262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.40.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

