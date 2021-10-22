United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

