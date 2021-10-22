United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 115 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85.

