United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $126.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $127.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.

