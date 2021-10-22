United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

