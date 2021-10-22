United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

