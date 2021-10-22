United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $202,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 834,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

