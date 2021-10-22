United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

