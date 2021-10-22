Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.53 ($38.27).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €38.69 ($45.52) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €37.53 ($44.15). The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

