Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4975 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of UL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,254. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

