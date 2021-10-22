UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.77.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

