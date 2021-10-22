UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

