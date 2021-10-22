U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 33,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

