U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 33,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
