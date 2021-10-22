Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $120.25 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

