Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,269 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,799. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

