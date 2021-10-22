Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,486,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 117,332 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 4,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

