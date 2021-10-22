Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,570. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

