Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $657,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.58.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $687.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

