Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,773 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

