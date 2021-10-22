Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 546 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.18. The stock had a trading volume of 327,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007,395. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $573.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.