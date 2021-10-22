Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

TWLO stock opened at $369.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.03. Twilio has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 97.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Twilio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

