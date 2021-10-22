Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuya (TUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.