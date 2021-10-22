TUI’s (TUI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

