TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

