TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,740. The company has a market capitalization of $630.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

