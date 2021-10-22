TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,740. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

